Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Down 93.6% in June

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Shares of MILN opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $44.02.

