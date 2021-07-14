Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 604,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 181,446 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

