Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Shares Down 0.3%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.77. 478,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 441,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

