Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $243.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $223.60 on Wednesday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $148.74 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 227,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

