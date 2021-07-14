GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Update

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

GOAC remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,559. GO Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

