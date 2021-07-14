Gogo Inc. (NYSE:GOGO) Director Robert L. Crandall Purchases 50,000 Shares

Gogo Inc. (NYSE:GOGO) Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00.

NYSE:GOGO opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

