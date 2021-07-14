Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.88. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 4,965 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on GOL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $77,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

