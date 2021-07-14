Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.49. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 70,856 shares changing hands.
GFI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41.
Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.