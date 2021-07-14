Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.49. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 70,856 shares changing hands.

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 540.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

