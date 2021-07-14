Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading Up 21.9% This Week

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $17,281.38 and approximately $32.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00116269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00151268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,871.45 or 0.99906747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00954898 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

