Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.53. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 905,500 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSV shares. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Standard Ventures presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $200.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 308,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

