Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Cap Hits $2.25 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $2.25 million and $589,141.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00115376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00151000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,835.66 or 1.00095353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.50 or 0.00949558 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

