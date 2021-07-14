Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $9.83

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.37. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 15,639 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOGL shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 3,227,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 971,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

