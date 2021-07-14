Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 90,533 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Aspen Technology worth $33,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.55 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,647 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

