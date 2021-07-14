Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $33,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,019,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,783,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,226,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 330,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 302,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

FBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

