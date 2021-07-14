Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537,507 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Qurate Retail worth $35,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

