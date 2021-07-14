Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 102,537 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.56% of Heritage Financial worth $36,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $839.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

