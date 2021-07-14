Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 35,554 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,554 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Ryder System worth $34,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on R shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.78.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 29,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $2,524,999.68. Insiders sold 114,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.