Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $33.55 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,040 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Unum Group worth $33,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 86.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Unum Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 42.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

