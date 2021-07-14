Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 307.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200,530 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of Proto Labs worth $32,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $560,000.

PRLB stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLB. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

