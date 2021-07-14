Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 29,883 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,883 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Virtu Financial worth $33,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after buying an additional 962,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 706,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,440,000 after purchasing an additional 247,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 83,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

