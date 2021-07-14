Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 314,802 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314,802 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Insmed worth $33,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Insmed by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 104,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after buying an additional 289,765 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

INSM opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

