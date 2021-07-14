Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 90,040 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $35,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 369,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,256,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

