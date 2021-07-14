Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever Sells 24,768 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $117,648.00.

Scott Lefever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott Lefever sold 35,346 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $144,918.60.

GTIM stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $6.32.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

