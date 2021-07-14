Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.53

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 2908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

