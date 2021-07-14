Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 306.40 ($4.00). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 305.60 ($3.99), with a volume of 920,825 shares traded.

GRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.95. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £295.80 ($386.46).

About Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

