Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $59.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00398234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

