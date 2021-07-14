Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $141.65 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 670,668 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $141,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 18,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 434,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 348,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.56. 136,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137,157. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

