Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $271.26 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052,051 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 174,739 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of NIKE worth $271,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,118 shares of company stock worth $59,227,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.39.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $161.89. 119,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $162.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

