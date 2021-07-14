Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.36% of Eversource Energy worth $105,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,492,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ES stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,761. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.19.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

