Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,744,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 708,738 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of AT&T worth $232,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

T stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 248,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,643,398. The company has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

