Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 155,401 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155,401 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $120,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $485.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.