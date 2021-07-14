Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 198,102 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 198,102 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Facebook worth $426,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,278,170 shares of company stock valued at $742,928,478. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $349.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,088,840. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.09. The company has a market capitalization of $989.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

