Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 28,154 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 28,154 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $177,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $117.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $91.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

