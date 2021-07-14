Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 60,878 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,878 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $596,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 118.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $29.21 on Wednesday, reaching $2,576.04. 32,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,394.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,561.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

