Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 70,145 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,145 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Pfizer worth $222,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.84. 224,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,388,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

