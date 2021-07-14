Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.55.

Shares of GWO stock traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$37.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,933. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.77. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$23.55 and a 12 month high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

