Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $44.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of GPRE traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Green Plains by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

