Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.04

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 4607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 222.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

