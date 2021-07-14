Grid Dynamics (NYSE:GDYN) Trading Up 4.7%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDYN)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 4,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 235,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,939,443.30. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $137,340.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,940,761 shares of company stock worth $74,331,033 in the last three months.

About Grid Dynamics (NYSE:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

