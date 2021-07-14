Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 336.1% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MSMGF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18.
About Grid Metals
