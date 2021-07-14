Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 336.1% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MSMGF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18.

Get Grid Metals alerts:

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.