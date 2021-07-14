Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.44.
Several research analysts have commented on GRPN shares. Barclays started coverage on Groupon in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
