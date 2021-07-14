Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

