Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) were up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $657.06 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

