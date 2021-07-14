GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Short Interest Update

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 668,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSAH. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,785. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

