GSI Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,203 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties accounts for about 2.0% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $366,305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 196.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 768,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after buying an additional 444,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $9,850,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. 8,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.53. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

