GSI Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,534 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties accounts for approximately 2.0% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $1,696,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. 4,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

