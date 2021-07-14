GSI Capital Advisors LLC Buys 32,991 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for approximately 2.0% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,276,000 after buying an additional 327,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after buying an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

INVH traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. 35,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,182. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.