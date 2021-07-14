GSI Capital Advisors LLC Buys 49,752 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,752 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for 7.2% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Ventas worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,395. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

VTR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $59.07. 88,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,478. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -236.20, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.54. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

