GSI Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,436 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 9.2% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $827.41. 3,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 180.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.97. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

