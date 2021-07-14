GSI Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America comprises approximately 1.5% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.37. 73,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

